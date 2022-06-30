Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

NYSE:OC opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

