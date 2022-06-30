Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 335,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 176,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

