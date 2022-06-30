Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,384 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 208,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.