Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,553. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 1.86.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

