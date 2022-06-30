Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $91.72. 9,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,421. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.