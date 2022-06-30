Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

BABA traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.07. The company had a trading volume of 160,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,450,029. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.