Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $6.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.15. 96,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,909. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

