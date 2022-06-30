PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Boosted by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,096,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,959,000 after acquiring an additional 774,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 480,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

