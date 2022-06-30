PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 1.9% Higher

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Get PAID alerts:

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.