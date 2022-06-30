Pangolin (PNG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $256,790.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $256,790.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01521187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00092279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,815,833 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.