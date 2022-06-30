Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

PARXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

