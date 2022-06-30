Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Down 0.6%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 1,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.