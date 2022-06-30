Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 28895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

