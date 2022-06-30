PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Stock Price Down 11.3%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 10,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 32,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ID. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PARTS iD by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 82,570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PARTS iD by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PARTS iD by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.