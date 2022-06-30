Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

PDCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 33,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,483. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

