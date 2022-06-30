Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,554. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global lowered NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

