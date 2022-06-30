Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PKPH stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,168. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Peak Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bio­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THC­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.