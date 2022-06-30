Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Update

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PKPH stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,168. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
