PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 715,995 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,092,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

