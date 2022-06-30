Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 108.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,977. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

