Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $20.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $597.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

