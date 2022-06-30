Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $52.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 278,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after buying an additional 130,046 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.