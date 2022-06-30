Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 230 shares of company stock valued at $10,434 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

