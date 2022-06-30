Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.22

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and traded as high as $57.67. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 12,102 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $400.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 36.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

