PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 6,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPL. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,320,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 309.7% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

