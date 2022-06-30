Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDOT. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

PDOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 327,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

