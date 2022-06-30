Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.64 Million

Permission Coin (ASK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $62,055.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00193177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.01510778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00097959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

