Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.55.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.