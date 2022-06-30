Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.55.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetual Energy (PMGYF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.