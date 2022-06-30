Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.51. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 139,051 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$77.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.92.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Perpetual Energy news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$41,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,467.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.