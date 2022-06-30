Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Financial Analysis

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -52.48% -24.57% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -16.97% 23.56% -0.68%

6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 2.22 -$8.99 million ($1.15) -0.73 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.10 -$25.70 million ($1.56) -0.31

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. It offers Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria; Cambia, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for migraine; Suvexx/Treximet, a migraine medicine; NeoVisc, an injectable viscosupplement for osteoarthritis; and Resultz, FullMarks, and LAUSBUB for head lice infestations. The company also provides Bezalip SR for patients with high cholesterol or high levels of triglycerides; Proferrin, an iron supplement for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency; Fiorinal 1 and Fiorinal C1 for the relief of tension-type headaches; Collatamp G for surgical implantation during surgery; PegaLAX, a laxative for the treatment of occasional constipation and irregularity; Mutaflor, a probiotic for the management and relief of chronic constipation and associated abdominal pain and cramps; MoviPrep for the cleansing of the colon in preparation for colonoscopy; and Soriatane to treat psoriasis and other keratinization disorders. In addition, it offers Pennsaid and Pennsaid 2% topical treatments for osteoarthritic pain; Vimovo for relief of arthritis symptoms; SYNERA and RAPYDAN topical patches used to help prevent pain associated with needle sticks and other superficial skin procedures; Yosprala for the prevention of heart attacks and strokes; and Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine Patch, a topical patch applied prior to painful medical procedures. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

