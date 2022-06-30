PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens Purchases 30,000 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PHX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 500,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

