Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of PDM opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
