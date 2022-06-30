Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PDM opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

