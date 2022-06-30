PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,156,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 394,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

