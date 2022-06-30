Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Analysis

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 0 1 2 0 2.67

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 83.98%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.96 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -26.71 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China $199.59 billion 0.63 $15.75 billion $1.77 7.78

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97% Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China 7.89% 9.81% 1.03%

Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China beats MediaAlpha on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment provides trust services; and undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment offers brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. The company's Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

