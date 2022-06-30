Piper Sandler Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $14.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

RC opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

