Piper Sandler Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $14.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
RC opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
