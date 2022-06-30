PointsBet Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 4th (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 4th. The 21-20 split was announced on Monday, July 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 4th.

PointsBet stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PointsBet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.