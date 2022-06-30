Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.57). Approximately 95,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 329,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).
The stock has a market capitalization of £98.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.53.
Polarean Imaging Company Profile (LON:POLX)
