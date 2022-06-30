Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.30 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.57). Approximately 95,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 329,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.53.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

