Polianta Ltd Acquires New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on M. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.