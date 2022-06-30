Polianta Ltd Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,556,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Credicorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,532,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3,308.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 934,491 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BAP opened at $122.70 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.55%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

