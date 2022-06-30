Polianta Ltd Sells 6,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.