Polkamarkets Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $4.50 million and $102,737.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

