PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $787,869.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

