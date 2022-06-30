Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Update

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,080. Post Holdings Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSPC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

