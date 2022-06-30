Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.22. Power REIT shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 22,465 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PW shares. Aegis lowered their target price on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 357,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Power REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Power REIT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Featured Stories

