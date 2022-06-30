Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.22. Power REIT shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 22,465 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PW shares. Aegis lowered their target price on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.
About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
