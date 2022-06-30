Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Powered Brands stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

