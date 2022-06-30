Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Update

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Premier Foods stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.