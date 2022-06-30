PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.75 at CIBC

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRV.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

