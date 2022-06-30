ProBit Token Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million (PROB)

ProBit Token (PROB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $2,203.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProBit Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProBit Token has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.10 or 0.99963202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProBit Token is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ProBit Token

