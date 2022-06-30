PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 25,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,198. PROG has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 411.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

