Progress Software Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 535,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,694 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.