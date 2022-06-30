Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVCT stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 235,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.15.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

